How to watch Notre Dame vs. Florida St.: NCAAF live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Notre Dame vs. Florida State football game
Who's Playing
Notre Dame Fighting Irish (home) vs. Florida State Seminoles (away)
Current records: Notre Dame 9-0; Florida St. 4-5
What to Know
If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Notre Dame. They will square off against Florida St. at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday. Notre Dame is coming into the matchup hot, having won nine in a row.
Notre Dame ran circles around Northwestern last Saturday, and the extra yardage (475 yards vs. 249 yards) paid off. Notre Dame came out on top against Northwestern by a score of 31-21. No one put up better numbers for Notre Dame than Ian Book, who brought his A game into the match. He accumulated 343 passing yards and picked up 56 yards on the ground on 11 carries. That makes it six straight good games in a row from Book.
Meanwhile, the match between Florida St. and NC State was not a total blowout, but with Florida St. falling 28-47, it was darn close. This makes it the second loss in a row for Florida St.
Notre Dame's win lifted them to 9-0 while Florida St.'s defeat dropped them down to 4-5. Florida St.'s offensive line will need to gear up for a tough test against a Notre Dame defensive front that amassed five sacks against Northwestern, so we'll see if they are up to the task.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Notre Dame Stadium, Indiana
- TV: NBC
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Fighting Irish are a big 18 point favorite against the Seminoles.
This season, Notre Dame is 4-4-1 against the spread. As for Florida St., they are 3-5-0 against the spread
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.
-
