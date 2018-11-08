How to watch Notre Dame vs. Florida St.: NCAAF live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (home) vs. Florida State Seminoles (away)

Current records: Notre Dame 9-0; Florida St. 4-5

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Notre Dame. They will square off against Florida St. at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday. Notre Dame is coming into the matchup hot, having won nine in a row.

Notre Dame ran circles around Northwestern last Saturday, and the extra yardage (475 yards vs. 249 yards) paid off. Notre Dame came out on top against Northwestern by a score of 31-21. No one put up better numbers for Notre Dame than Ian Book, who brought his A game into the match. He accumulated 343 passing yards and picked up 56 yards on the ground on 11 carries. That makes it six straight good games in a row from Book.

Meanwhile, the match between Florida St. and NC State was not a total blowout, but with Florida St. falling 28-47, it was darn close. This makes it the second loss in a row for Florida St.

Notre Dame's win lifted them to 9-0 while Florida St.'s defeat dropped them down to 4-5. Florida St.'s offensive line will need to gear up for a tough test against a Notre Dame defensive front that amassed five sacks against Northwestern, so we'll see if they are up to the task.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8:30 PM ET

Saturday at 8:30 PM ET Where: Notre Dame Stadium, Indiana

Notre Dame Stadium, Indiana TV: NBC

NBC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Fighting Irish are a big 18 point favorite against the Seminoles.

This season, Notre Dame is 4-4-1 against the spread. As for Florida St., they are 3-5-0 against the spread

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.