Who's Playing

Louisville @ No. 5 Notre Dame

Current Records: Louisville 1-3; Notre Dame 3-0

What to Know

Get ready for an ACC battle as the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Louisville Cardinals will face off at 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Notre Dame Stadium. We've got a mismatch of fortunes here as Notre Dame is currently riding a three-game winning streak while U of L is crashing in on three straight losses.

The Fighting Irish strolled past the Florida State Seminoles with points to spare last week, taking the matchup 42-26. RB Kyren Williams had a stellar game for Notre Dame as he rushed for two TDs and 185 yards on 19 carries. Williams' longest run was for 65 yards in the first quarter.

Meanwhile, the game between U of L and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets last Friday was not particularly close, with U of L falling 46-27. QB Macale Cunningham put forth a good effort for the losing side as he passed for two TDs and 229 yards on 33 attempts in addition to rushing for two TDs and 50 yards.

The Fighting Irish are now a perfect 3-0 while the Cardinals sit at 1-3. A couple numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Notre Dame has yet to allow a single passing touchdown. But U of L comes into the contest boasting the seventh most passing touchdowns in the nation at nine. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET Where: Notre Dame Stadium -- Notre Dame,, Indiana

Notre Dame Stadium -- Notre Dame,, Indiana TV: NBC

NBC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Notre Dame won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.