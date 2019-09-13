How to watch Notre Dame vs. New Mexico: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

No. 7 Notre Dame (home) vs. New Mexico (away)

Current Records: Notre Dame 1-0-0; New Mexico 1-0-0

What to Know

New Mexico has had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They will challenge Notre Dame on the road at 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Notre Dame Stadium. New Mexico is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one.

The Lobos took care of business in their home opener. They took their contest against Sam Houston State two weeks ago 39-31. RB Ahmari Davis looked sharp as he rushed for 107 yards and 2 touchdowns on 16 carries.

Notre Dame had to travel to play their first game of the season, and the final result was worth the trip. They enjoyed a cozy 35-17 win over Louisville.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-0. New Mexico has not allowed an interception yet. As for Notre Dame, they have yet to allow a single interception, either. So expect both teams to feel comfortable airing the ball out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET Where: Notre Dame Stadium, Notre Dame, Indiana

Notre Dame Stadium, Notre Dame, Indiana TV: NBC

NBC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Fighting Irish are a big 35 point favorite against the Lobos.

Over/Under: 63

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.