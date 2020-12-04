Who's Playing

Syracuse @ No. 2 Notre Dame

Current Records: Syracuse 1-9; Notre Dame 9-0

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish are heading back home. The Fighting Irish and the Syracuse Orange will face off in an ACC battle at 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Notre Dame Stadium. Notre Dame is cruising in on a nine-game winning streak while 'Cuse is stumbling in off of seven consecutive losses.

It was all tied up 17-17 at the half for Notre Dame and the North Carolina Tar Heels last Friday, but Notre Dame stepped up in the second half for a 31-17 victory. RB Kyren Williams had a stellar game for Notre Dame as he rushed for two TDs and 124 yards on 23 carries in addition to snatching one receiving TD. Williams' performance made up for a slower contest against the Boston College Eagles three weeks ago.

The Orange came within a touchdown against the NC State Wolfpack last week, but they wound up with a 36-29 loss. RB Sean Tucker had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: he rushed for 18 yards on 16 carries.

The 'Cuse defensive unit accumulated six sacks. Leading the way was LB Marlowe Wax and his two sacks. Wax now has three sacks through ten games.

The Fighting Irish are the favorite in this one, with an expected 33.5-point (!) margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

Notre Dame's win lifted them to 9-0 while Syracuse's defeat dropped them down to 1-9. Notre Dame has been dynamite on the offensive side of the ball, averaging 36.89 points per game. We'll see if the Orange can find some way to disarm them.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET Where: Notre Dame Stadium -- Notre Dame, Indiana

Notre Dame Stadium -- Notre Dame, Indiana TV: NBC

NBC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Fighting Irish are a big 33.5-point favorite against the Orange, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -113

Series History

Notre Dame have won both of the games they've played against Syracuse in the last six years.