How to watch Notre Dame vs. USC: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Notre Dame vs. USC football game
Who's Playing
No. 9 Notre Dame (home) vs. USC (away)
Current Records: Notre Dame 4-1-0; USC 3-2-0
What to Know
USC is 1-3 against Notre Dame since 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap on Saturday. USC's bye week comes to an end as they meet up with Notre Dame at 7:30 p.m. ET at Notre Dame Stadium. The Trojans lost both of their matches to Notre Dame last season, on scores of 49-14 and 24-17, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season.
USC and Washington couldn't quite live up to the 59.5-point over/under that the experts had forecasted. USC took a 28-14 hit to the loss column at the hands of Washington. One thing holding the Trojans back was the mediocre play of QB Matt Fink, who did not have his best game; despite two touchdowns, he threw three interceptions with only 5.09 yards per passing attempt.
Meanwhile, the Fighting Irish kept a clean sheet against Bowling Green last week. The Fighting Irish steamrolled Bowling Green 52 to nothing. With the Fighting Irish ahead 35 to nothing at the half, the matchup was all but over already.
Notre Dame's win lifted them to 4-1 while USC's defeat dropped them down to 3-2. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Notre Dame rank 18th in the league when it comes to interceptions, with only two on the season. On the other end of the spectrum, USC are stumbling into the game with the seventh most interceptions in the nation, having thrown nine on the season. Their sloppiness could come back to bite them.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Notre Dame Stadium -- Notre Dame, Indiana
- TV: NBC
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $156.00
Odds
The Fighting Irish are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Trojans.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Fighting Irish as an 11-point favorite.
Over/Under: 58
Series History
Notre Dame have won three out of their last four games against USC.
- Nov 24, 2018 - Notre Dame 24 vs. USC 17
- Oct 21, 2017 - Notre Dame 49 vs. USC 14
- Nov 26, 2016 - USC 45 vs. Notre Dame 27
- Oct 17, 2015 - Notre Dame 41 vs. USC 31
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
Watch This Game Live
-
Penn State vs. Iowa odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Iowa vs. Penn State game 10,000 times.
-
Week 7 CFB odds, picks, bets, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every Week 7 college football game 10,000 times
-
Virginia star DB Hall carted off field
The senior was a CBS Sports preseason first-team All-America
-
College football top 25 picks, Week 7
A closer look at the top games on the slate in Week 7 of the 2019 college football season
-
Miami vs. Virginia pick, live stream
A preview of what to expect from Friday night ACC action between UVA and Miami
-
Oregon vs. Colorado odds, computer picks
SportsLine's proven computer model simulated Friday's Colorado vs. Oregon game 10,000 times.
-
Miami takes down No. 20 Virginia
The Hurricanes are now .500 on the season, and the Cavs are not in control of the ACC Coastal
-
UCF vs. Cincinnati live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates as No. 18 UCF visits Cincinnati for a pivotal AAC game
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game