How to watch Notre Dame vs. USC: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

No. 9 Notre Dame (home) vs. USC (away)

Current Records: Notre Dame 4-1-0; USC 3-2-0

What to Know

USC is 1-3 against Notre Dame since 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap on Saturday. USC's bye week comes to an end as they meet up with Notre Dame at 7:30 p.m. ET at Notre Dame Stadium. The Trojans lost both of their matches to Notre Dame last season, on scores of 49-14 and 24-17, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season.

USC and Washington couldn't quite live up to the 59.5-point over/under that the experts had forecasted. USC took a 28-14 hit to the loss column at the hands of Washington. One thing holding the Trojans back was the mediocre play of QB Matt Fink, who did not have his best game; despite two touchdowns, he threw three interceptions with only 5.09 yards per passing attempt.

Meanwhile, the Fighting Irish kept a clean sheet against Bowling Green last week. The Fighting Irish steamrolled Bowling Green 52 to nothing. With the Fighting Irish ahead 35 to nothing at the half, the matchup was all but over already.

Notre Dame's win lifted them to 4-1 while USC's defeat dropped them down to 3-2. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Notre Dame rank 18th in the league when it comes to interceptions, with only two on the season. On the other end of the spectrum, USC are stumbling into the game with the seventh most interceptions in the nation, having thrown nine on the season. Their sloppiness could come back to bite them.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Notre Dame Stadium -- Notre Dame, Indiana

Notre Dame Stadium -- Notre Dame, Indiana TV: NBC

NBC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $156.00

Odds

The Fighting Irish are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Trojans.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Fighting Irish as an 11-point favorite.

Over/Under: 58

Series History

Notre Dame have won three out of their last four games against USC.