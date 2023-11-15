Who's Playing

Central Michigan Chippewas @ Ohio Bobcats

Current Records: Central Michigan 5-5, Ohio 7-3

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium -- Athens, Ohio

Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium -- Athens, Ohio TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV

What to Know

Ohio is 0-4 against Central Michigan since November of 2016 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Wednesday. The pair will face off in a Mid American battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium. Ohio will be strutting in after a victory while Central Michigan will be stumbling in from a loss.

Ohio gave up the first points last Tuesday, but they didn't let that get them down. They came out on top against Buffalo by a score of 20-10.

Ohio can attribute much of their success to Sieh Bangura, who rushed for 78 yards and two touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Central Michigan couldn't handle Western Michigan on Tuesday and fell 38-28.

Central Michigan's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Jase Bauer, who threw for 205 yards and three touchdowns, and Marion Lukes who rushed for 147 yards and a touchdown. Mitchel Collier also deserves a shout-out for his two touchdowns.

Ohio's victory bumped their record up to 7-3. As for Central Michigan, they bumped their record down to 5-5 with that defeat, which was their third straight on the road.

Series History

Central Michigan has won all of the games they've played against Ohio in the last 7 years.