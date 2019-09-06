How to watch Ohio St. vs. Cincinnati: TV channel, NCAAF live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

No. 5 Ohio St. (home) vs. Cincinnati (away)

Current Records: Ohio St. 1-0-0; Cincinnati 1-0-0

Last Season Records: Ohio St. 13-1-0; Cincinnati 11-2-0;

What to Know

Ohio State has the luxury of staying at home another week and will welcome Cincinnati at Ohio Stadium at noon on Saturday. Ohio State has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency.

When you finish with 286 more yards than your opponent like the Buckeyes did last week, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They made easy work of FAU and carried off a 45-21 win. QB Justin Fields did work as he threw 4 TDs and picked up 61 yards on the ground on 12 carries.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers expected fireworks between Cincinnati and UCLA, but the 55.5-point over/under wound up being a bit inflated. Cincinnati walked away with a 24-14 victory. Since they won the last time these teams met, too, this is only more fuel for the fire driving UCLA's future revenge.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-0. Two last-season offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Ohio State was second in the nation in passing touchdowns, finishing the 2018 season with 51. Cincinnati has displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they ranked eighth in the nation in rushing touchdowns, closing the season with 38 overall. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Ohio Stadium, Ohio

Ohio Stadium, Ohio TV: ABC

ABC Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $70.73

Odds

The Buckeyes are a big 16 point favorite against the Bearcats.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Buckeyes as a 17 point favorite.

Over/Under: 53

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.