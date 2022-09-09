Who's Playing

Arkansas State @ No. 6 Ohio State

Current Records: Arkansas State 1-0; Ohio State 1-0

Last Season Records: Ohio State 11-2; Arkansas State 2-10

What to Know

The Ohio State Buckeyes will play host again and welcome the Arkansas State Red Wolves to Ohio Stadium, where kick-off is scheduled for 12 p.m. ET on Saturday.

The Buckeyes had a touchdown and change to spare in a 21-10 win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish last week. OSU relied on the efforts of RB Miyan Williams, who punched in one rushing touchdown, and QB C.J. Stroud, who passed for two TDs and 223 yards on 34 attempts.

Meanwhile, Arkansas State turned the game against the Grambling State Tigers into a track meet and took the gold after outgaining them 574 yards to 100. Arkansas State was totally in charge last week, breezing past Grambling State 58-3 at home. The contest was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 30 to nothing. Arkansas State QB James Blackman was slinging it as he passed for two TDs and 210 yards on 21 attempts in addition to punching in two rushing touchdowns.

Arkansas State's defense was a presence as well, as it got past the Tigers' offensive line to sack the quarterback five times for a total loss of 55 yards. It was a group effort with four guys contributing.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-0. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Ohio Stadium -- Columbus, Ohio

Ohio Stadium -- Columbus, Ohio TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.