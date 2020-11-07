Who's Playing

Rutgers @ No. 2 Ohio State

Current Records: Rutgers 1-1; Ohio State 2-0

What to Know

A Big Ten battle is on tap between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Ohio Stadium. OSU will be strutting in after a victory while RU will be stumbling in from a defeat.

When you finish with 201 more yards than your opponent like the Buckeyes did last week, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They took their game against the Penn State Nittany Lions 38-25. OSU QB Justin Fields was slinging it as he passed for four TDs and 318 yards on 34 attempts.

OSU's defense was a presence as well, as it got past Penn State's offensive line to sack the QB five times for a loss of 16 yards. Leading the way was DT Tommy Togiai and his three sacks. Those were the first sacks for Togiai.

Meanwhile, the contest between RU and the Indiana Hoosiers last week was not a total blowout, but with the Scarlet Knights falling 37-21 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. Despite the loss, RU had strong showings from WR Bo Melton, who snatched two receiving TDs, and RB Kay'Ron Adams, who punched in one rushing touchdown. Melton's performance made up for a slower matchup against the Michigan State Spartans two weeks ago.

The Buckeyes are the favorite in this one, with an expected 39-point (!) margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (2-0), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Rutgers' loss took them down to 1-1 while Ohio State's win pulled them up to 2-0. Giving up five turnovers, the Scarlet Knights had had trouble holding onto the ball. We'll see if OSU can exploit that vulnerability.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Ohio Stadium -- Columbus, Ohio

Ohio Stadium -- Columbus, Ohio TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Buckeyes are a big 39-point favorite against the Scarlet Knights, according to the latest college football odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Buckeyes, as the game opened with the Buckeyes as a 37.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

