Who's Playing

Fordham @ Ohio

Current Records: Fordham 3-0; Ohio 1-2

What to Know

The Fordham Rams will head out on the road to face off against the Ohio Bobcats at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium. Ohio will need to watch out since the Rams have now posted big point totals in their last three contests.

Fordham came out on top in a nail-biter against the Albany Great Danes last week, sneaking past 48-45. Yes, you read that final score correctly. And yes, they were playing football.

Meanwhile, the afternoon started off rough for the Bobcats last week, and it ended that way, too. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 43-10 punch to the gut against the Iowa State Cyclones. Ohio was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 30-3. QB Kurtis Rourke had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: despite one touchdown, he threw two interceptions and fumbled the ball once with only 194 yards passing.

Fordham's win lifted them to 3-0 while Ohio's loss dropped them down to 1-2. Giving up four turnovers, Ohio had had trouble holding onto the ball. We'll see if Fordham can exploit that vulnerability.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium -- Athens, Ohio

Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium -- Athens, Ohio TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.