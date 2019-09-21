How to watch Ohio vs. Louisiana: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Ohio (home) vs. Louisiana (away)

Current Records: Ohio 1-2-0; Louisiana 2-1-0

What to Know

After two games on the road, Ohio is heading back home. They will square off against Louisiana at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Peden Stadium. Ohio is expected to win -- but not by much -- so they will need to come into the contest prepared for a fight.

The Bobcats were the 21-10 winners over Marshall when they last met Sept. of 2015. Last week? They had no such luck. It was close but no cigar for the Bobcats as they fell 33-31 to Marshall. A silver lining for Ohio was the play of Nathan Rourke, who picked up 118 yards on the ground on nine carries and threw three TDs. Rourke didn't help his team much against Pittsburgh two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Meanwhile, you can't lose the matchup if you win every quarter, and that was precisely Louisiana's strategy against Texas Southern last week. Louisiana was fully in charge, breezing past Texas Southern 77-6. With the Ragin' Cajuns ahead 56-6 at the half, the game was all but over already.

Louisiana's win lifted them to 2-1 while Ohio's loss dropped them down to 1-2. Two numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Bobcats are 19th worst in the nation in yards allowed per game, with 455.70 on average. But the Ragin' Cajuns rank fourth in the league when it comes to yards per game, with 590.30 on average. Maybe that strength will give the Ragin' Cajuns the oomph they need to beat the odds.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Peden Stadium -- Athens, Ohio

Peden Stadium -- Athens, Ohio TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $25.00

Odds

The Bobcats are a solid 3-point favorite against the Ragin' Cajuns.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bobcats as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 68

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.