How to watch Ohio vs. Louisiana: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Ohio vs. Louisiana football game
Who's Playing
Ohio (home) vs. Louisiana (away)
Current Records: Ohio 1-2-0; Louisiana 2-1-0
What to Know
After two games on the road, Ohio is heading back home. They will square off against Louisiana at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Peden Stadium. Ohio is expected to win -- but not by much -- so they will need to come into the contest prepared for a fight.
The Bobcats were the 21-10 winners over Marshall when they last met Sept. of 2015. Last week? They had no such luck. It was close but no cigar for the Bobcats as they fell 33-31 to Marshall. A silver lining for Ohio was the play of Nathan Rourke, who picked up 118 yards on the ground on nine carries and threw three TDs. Rourke didn't help his team much against Pittsburgh two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.
Meanwhile, you can't lose the matchup if you win every quarter, and that was precisely Louisiana's strategy against Texas Southern last week. Louisiana was fully in charge, breezing past Texas Southern 77-6. With the Ragin' Cajuns ahead 56-6 at the half, the game was all but over already.
Louisiana's win lifted them to 2-1 while Ohio's loss dropped them down to 1-2. Two numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Bobcats are 19th worst in the nation in yards allowed per game, with 455.70 on average. But the Ragin' Cajuns rank fourth in the league when it comes to yards per game, with 590.30 on average. Maybe that strength will give the Ragin' Cajuns the oomph they need to beat the odds.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Peden Stadium -- Athens, Ohio
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $25.00
Odds
The Bobcats are a solid 3-point favorite against the Ragin' Cajuns.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bobcats as a 3.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 68
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
Reggie Bush's USC return highlights
The former Trojans star running back, who was banished from the program, returned as a commentator...
-
Kedon Slovis injured early vs. Utah
Slovis got drilled on the first drive of the game and immediately went into the locker room
-
USC knocks off No. 10 Utah
Despite losing Kedon Slovis early, USC pulled off the upset victory in the Coliseum on Friday
-
WATCH: LaTech recovers onside for TD
This is as bad of a beat as you're going to see this season in college football
-
College football odds, Week 4 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every Week 4 college football game 10,000 times
-
USC vs. Utah pick, live stream
The Utes hit the road to try to get an early leg up in the Pac-12 South race