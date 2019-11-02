How to watch Ohio vs. Miami (Ohio): NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Ohio vs. Miami (OH) football game
Who's Playing
Ohio (home) vs. Miami (Ohio) (away)
Current Records: Ohio 3-4; Miami (Ohio) 4-4
What to Know
A Mid-American battle is on tap between Ohio and Miami (Ohio) at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Peden Stadium. Ohio will be seeking to avenge the 30-28 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Nov. 7 of last year.
Last week, the Bobcats had a touchdown and change to spare in a 34-21 victory over Ball State.
Ohio's defense was a presence, and it made life painful for the quarterback and got past Ball State's offensive line for a total of four sacks for a loss of 13 yards. It was a group effort with six picking up one sack apiece.
Meanwhile, Miami (Ohio) was able to grind out a solid win over Kent State last week, winning 23-16. The RedHawks can attribute much of their success to RB Tyre Shelton, who picked up 148 yards on the ground on 14 carries. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Shelton has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season.
Their wins bumped the Bobcats to 3-4 and the RedHawks to 4-4. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Bobcats come into the contest boasting the 19th most rushing touchdowns in the league at 20. Less enviably, Miami (Ohio) is eighth worst in the nation in passing touchdowns, with only five on the season.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Peden Stadium -- Athens, Ohio
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Ohio have won three out of their last four games against Miami (Ohio).
- Nov 07, 2018 - Miami (Ohio) 30 vs. Ohio 28
- Oct 31, 2017 - Ohio 45 vs. Miami (Ohio) 28
- Oct 01, 2016 - Ohio 17 vs. Miami (Ohio) 7
- Oct 10, 2015 - Ohio 34 vs. Miami (Ohio) 3
