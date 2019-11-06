How to watch Ohio vs. Miami (Ohio): TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time
How to watch Ohio vs. Miami (OH) football game
Who's Playing
Ohio (home) vs. Miami (Ohio) (away)
Current Records: Ohio 3-4; Miami (Ohio) 4-4
What to Know
A Mid-American battle is on tap between the Ohio Bobcats and the Miami (OH) RedHawks at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Peden Stadium. Ohio will be seeking to avenge the 30-28 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Nov. 7 of last year.
Two weeks ago, Ohio had a touchdown and change to spare in a 34-21 victory over the Ball State Cardinals.
Ohio's defense was a presence, and it made life painful for QB Drew Plitt and got past Ball State's offensive line for a total of four sacks for a loss of 13 yards. It was a group effort with six picking up one sack apiece.
Meanwhile, Miami (Ohio) was able to grind out a solid win over the Kent State Golden Flashes two weeks ago, winning 23-16. RB Tyre Shelton was the offensive standout of the game for Miami (Ohio), as he picked up 148 yards on the ground on 14 carries. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Shelton has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season.
The Bobcats are the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are 0-5 against the spread when favored.
Their wins bumped Ohio to 3-4 and Miami (Ohio) to 4-4. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Bobcats are 20th worst in the nation in yards allowed per game, with 446.4 on average. But the RedHawks are stumbling into the matchup with the eighth fewest yards per game in the nation, having accrued only 296.5 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Peden Stadium -- Athens, Ohio
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Bobcats are a solid 7-point favorite against the RedHawks.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 54
Series History
Ohio have won three out of their last four games against Miami (Ohio).
- Nov 07, 2018 - Miami (Ohio) 30 vs. Ohio 28
- Oct 31, 2017 - Ohio 45 vs. Miami (Ohio) 28
- Oct 01, 2016 - Ohio 17 vs. Miami (Ohio) 7
- Oct 10, 2015 - Ohio 34 vs. Miami (Ohio) 3
-
