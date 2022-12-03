Who's Playing

Toledo @ Ohio

Current Records: Toledo 7-5; Ohio 9-3

What to Know

The Ohio Bobcats and the Toledo Rockets will face off in a Mid-American clash at noon ET Dec. 3 at Ford Field. Ohio will be strutting in after a victory while Toledo will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The Bobcats can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. Everything went their way against the Bowling Green Falcons two weeks ago as they made off with a 38-14 win. With Ohio ahead 28-7 at the half, the game was all but over already. QB CJ Harris had a stellar game for Ohio as he passed for one TD and 196 yards on 21 attempts in addition to rushing for three TDs and 65 yards. Harris had some trouble finding his footing against the Ball State Cardinals three weeks ago, so this was a step in the right direction.

Ohio's defense was a presence as well, as it collected three interceptions and one fumble. S Tariq Drake picked up that interception and then proceeded to rub salt in the wound by taking it back the other way for a touchdown.

Meanwhile, the Rockets were first on the board but had to settle for second at the end of their contest against the Western Michigan Broncos last Friday. Toledo was within a late touchdown of stealing the win, but they took the "L" against WMU 20-14. Toledo didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the 8.5-point advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game. No one had a standout game offensively for Toledo, but they got two touchdowns from QB Tucker Gleason.

Their defensive unit accumulated six sacks for a loss of 30 yards. Leading the way was LB Nate Givhan and his two sacks. Givhan now has three sacks this season.

Ohio's victory brought them up to 9-3 while the Rockets' loss pulled them down to 7-5. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Bobcats rank 14th in the nation when it comes to passing yards per game, with 295.5 on average. Toledo has displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they enter the matchup with 29 passing touchdowns, good for 16th best in the nation.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Ford Field -- Detroit, Michigan

Ford Field -- Detroit, Michigan TV: ESPN

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $3.00

Odds

The Rockets are a 3-point favorite against the Bobcats, according to the latest college football odds.

Bettors have moved against the Rockets slightly, as the game opened with the Rockets as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Ohio have won two out of their last three games against Toledo.