How to watch Ohio vs. W. Michigan: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday's NCAA Football game

Who's Playing

Ohio (home) vs. W. Michigan (away)

Current Records: Ohio 4-5; W. Michigan 6-4

What to Know

The Western Michigan Broncos have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head back out on the road. Western Michigan and the Ohio Bobcats will face off in a Mid-American battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Peden Stadium. Western Michigan strut in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 35.9 points per game.

The Broncos didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Ball State Cardinals on Tuesday, but they still walked away with a 35-31 win. RB LeVante Bellamy had a stellar game for the Broncos as he rushed for 157 yards and three TDs on 31 carries. Western Michigan's victory came on a nine-yard rush from Bellamy with only 1:16 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Meanwhile, the point spread favored Ohio, but luck did not. It was a hard-fought matchup, but they had to settle for a 24-21 defeat against the Miami (OH) RedHawks. The losing side was boosted by QB Nathan Rourke, who rushed for 89 yards and two TDs on 16 carries.

Western Michigan's victory lifted them to 6-4 while Ohio's loss dropped them down to 4-5. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Ohio enters the game with 22 rushing touchdowns, good for 19th best in the nation. But Western Michigan is even better: they come into the contest boasting the fourth most rushing touchdowns in the league at 31. We'll see if that edge gives the Broncos a route to victory.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Peden Stadium -- Athens, Ohio

Peden Stadium -- Athens, Ohio TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

W. Michigan have won two out of their last three games against Ohio.