Who's Playing

TCU Horned Frogs @ No. 14 Oklahoma Sooners

Current Records: TCU 5-6, Oklahoma 9-2

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium -- Norman, Oklahoma

Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium -- Norman, Oklahoma TV: FOX

What to Know

Oklahoma is 8-1 against TCU since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Friday. Both teams will face off in a Big 12 battle at 12:00 p.m. ET at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. The timing is sure in Oklahoma's favor as the squad sits on six straight wins at home (dating back to last season) while TCU has not had much luck on the away from home, with three straight road losses.

Last Saturday, Oklahoma was able to grind out a solid victory over BYU, taking the game 31-24.

Oklahoma got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Dillon Gabriel out in front who threw for 191 yards and two touchdowns. Gavin Sawchuk was another key contributor, rushing for 107 yards and a touchdown on only 14 carries.

Meanwhile, TCU can now show off four landslide victories after their most recent game on Saturday. Everything went their way against Baylor as TCU made off with a 42-17 win.

TCU can attribute much of their success to Jared Wiley, who picked up 178 receiving yards and two touchdowns, and Josh Hoover, who threw for 412 yards and two touchdowns while completing 82.8% of his passes. Wiley's longest reception was for an incredible 81 yards. Emani Bailey also deserves a shout-out for his two touchdowns.

Their wins bumped Oklahoma to 9-2 and TCU to 5-6.

Looking forward, Oklahoma is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 11.5 points. This contest will be their sixth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 1-4 against the spread).

Here's a few offensive stats to keep an eye on ahead of Friday's match: The Sooners have been excellent in the air this season, having averaged 314.7 passing yards per game. However, it's not like the Horned Frogs struggle in that department as they've been averaging 309.3 per game. It's looking like Friday's contest might be a classic QB duel. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other college football content.

Odds

Oklahoma is a big 11.5-point favorite against TCU, according to the latest college football odds.



The over/under is set at 63 points.

Series History

Oklahoma has won 8 out of their last 9 games against TCU.