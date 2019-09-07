How to watch Oklahoma St. vs. McNeese St.: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAF game

Who's Playing

Oklahoma St. (home) vs. McNeese St. (away)

Current Records: Oklahoma St. 1-0-0; McNeese St. 1-0-0

Last Season Records: Oklahoma St. 7-6-0; McNeese St. 6-5-0;

What to Know

Oklahoma State will take on McNeese State at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Boone Pickens Stadium. Oklahoma State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 42-point (!) margin of victory.

The Cowboys had to travel to play their first game of the season, and the final result was worth the trip. They had enough points to win and then some against Oregon State last week, taking their matchup 52-36. RB Chuba Hubbard was the offensive standout of the contest for the Cowboys, as he rushed for 221 yards and 3 touchdowns on 26 carries.

Meanwhile, McNeese State gave their fans exactly what they wanted out of a home opener. They managed a 34-28 win over Southern U.

This next game looks promising for the Cowboys, who are favored by a full 42 points. Those taking them against the spread are banking on an outcome similar to that of the team's matchup last Friday, where they covered a 13.5-point spread.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-0. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Boone Pickens Stadium, Oklahoma

Boone Pickens Stadium, Oklahoma TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $18.00

Odds

The Cowboys are a big 42 point favorite against the Cowboys.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cowboys as a 41.5 point favorite.

Over/Under: 64

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.

Weather

The current forecast: sunny, with a temperature of 95 degrees.