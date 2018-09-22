How to watch Oklahoma St. vs. Texas Tech: NCAAF live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Oklahoma State Cowboys (home) vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders (away)

Current records: Oklahoma St. 3-0; Texas Tech 2-1

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Oklahoma St. They will look to defend their home turf on Saturday against Texas Tech at 7:00 p.m. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams put up some lofty point totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet up.

Oklahoma St. made easy work of Boise St. last Saturday and carried off a 44-21 victory. No one put up better numbers for Oklahoma St. than Taylor Cornelius, who brought his A game into the match. He accumulated 243 passing yards and punched in 2 rushing TDs.

Meanwhile, don't be fooled by the insanely high score: we promise Texas Tech and Houston were playing football. Texas Tech came out on top against Houston with a 63-49. The success made it back-to-back wins for Texas Tech.

Their wins bumped Texas Tech to 2-1 and Oklahoma St. to 3-0. Texas Tech's offensive line will need to gear up for a tough test against a Oklahoma St. defensive front that amassed seven sacks against Boise St., so we'll see if they are up to the task.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday at 7:00 PM ET Where: Boone Pickens Stadium, Oklahoma

Boone Pickens Stadium, Oklahoma TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Cowboys are a big 14 point favorite against the Red Raiders.

Last season, Oklahoma St. were 6-5-2 against the spread. As for Texas Tech, they were 5-6-1 against the spread

Series History

Oklahoma St. have won all of the games they've played against Texas Tech in the last 4 years.