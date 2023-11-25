1st Quarter Report

Fortunes may be turning around for BYU after losing four in a row. They have jumped out to a quick 7-6 lead against Oklahoma State.

If BYU keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 6-6 in no time. On the other hand, Oklahoma State will have to make due with an 8-4 record unless they turn things around.

Who's Playing

BYU Cougars @ No. 20 Oklahoma State Cowboys

Current Records: BYU 5-6, Oklahoma State 8-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Where: Boone Pickens Stadium -- Stillwater, Oklahoma

Boone Pickens Stadium -- Stillwater, Oklahoma TV: ABC

ABC Follow: CBS Sports App

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $8.10

What to Know

After two games on the road, Oklahoma State is heading back home. The Oklahoma State Cowboys and the BYU Cougars will face off in a Big 12 battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Boone Pickens Stadium. BYU took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Oklahoma State, who comes in off a win.

After a disappointing three points in their last contest, Oklahoma State made sure to put some points up on the board against Houston on Saturday. Oklahoma State came out on top against Houston by a score of 43-30. The win came about thanks to a strong surge starting at the 4:21 mark of the second quarter, when they were facing a 23-10 deficit.

Ollie Gordon II was the offensive standout of the match as he rushed for 164 yards and three touchdowns. Gordon II was no stranger to the big play, turning on the jets for a run that went for 62 yards. The team also got some help courtesy of Alan Bowman, who threw for 348 yards and two touchdowns.

Special teams was a major factor in the game for Oklahoma State, racking up 13 points in total. All those points came courtesy of Alex Hale: he added nine points with three field goals, and another four kicking extra points.

Meanwhile, BYU's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight loss. They fell 31-24 to Oklahoma.

Aidan Robbins put forth a good effort for the losing side as he rushed for 182 yards while picking up 8.3 yards per carry.

Oklahoma State has been performing incredibly well recently as they've won six of their last seven matches, which provided a nice bump to their 8-3 record this season. As for BYU, they now have a losing record at 5-6.

While only Oklahoma State took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking ahead, Oklahoma State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 16.5 points. This contest will be BYU's seventh straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 2-4 against the spread).

Odds

Oklahoma State is a big 16.5-point favorite against BYU, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cowboys as a 17.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 56 points.

Injury Report for Oklahoma State

Elijah Collins: questionable (Undisclosed)

Justin Wright: Out for the Season (Redshirt)

De'Zhaun Stribling: Out for the Season (Arm)

Blaine Green: questionable (Undisclosed)

Talyn Shettron: questionable (Undisclosed)

Injury Report for BYU