How to watch Oklahoma State vs. Baylor: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Oklahoma State vs. Baylor football game
Who's Playing
Oklahoma State (home) vs. No. 18 Baylor (away)
Current Records: Oklahoma State 4-2-0; Baylor 6-0-0
What to Know
Oklahoma State is 1-3 against Baylor since 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap on Saturday. Oklahoma State's bye week comes to an end as they meet up with Baylor at 4 p.m. ET at Boone Pickens Stadium. The defensive coordinators surely put in extra hours ahead of this contest since these teams' offenses combined for 979 yards last week.
The point spread favored the Cowboys last week, but luck did not. They came up short against Texas Tech, falling 45-35. One thing holding Oklahoma State back was the mediocre play of QB Spencer Sanders, who did not have his best game; despite two touchdowns, he threw three interceptions and fumbled the ball twice.
Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Baylor ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Saturday. They came out on top in a nail-biter against Texas Tech, sneaking past 33-30. Winning may never get old, but Baylor sure is getting used to it with six in a row now.
Baylor's victory lifted them to 6-0 while Oklahoma State's defeat dropped them down to 4-2. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Cowboys enter the matchup with 279 rushing yards per game on average, good for seventh best in the nation. The Bears have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they come into the game boasting the eighth most rushing touchdowns in the league at 18. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Boone Pickens Stadium -- Stillwater, Oklahoma
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Cowboys are a 3.5-point favorite against the Bears.
Over/Under: 64
Series History
Baylor have won three out of their last four games against Oklahoma State.
- Nov 03, 2018 - Baylor 35 vs. Oklahoma State 31
- Oct 14, 2017 - Oklahoma State 59 vs. Baylor 16
- Sep 24, 2016 - Baylor 35 vs. Oklahoma State 24
- Nov 21, 2015 - Baylor 45 vs. Oklahoma State 35
