How to watch Oklahoma State vs. Kansas State: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time
How to watch Oklahoma State vs. Kansas State football game
Who's Playing
Oklahoma State (home) vs. No. 24 Kansas State (away)
Current Records: Oklahoma State 3-1-0; Kansas State 3-0-0
What to Know
Kansas State has had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. Get ready for a Big 12 battle as Kansas State and Oklahoma State will face off at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Boone Pickens Stadium. The Wildcats aren't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.
Kansas State might be getting used to good results now that the squad has three wins in a row. They were able to grind out a solid victory over Miss. State two weeks ago, winning 31-24. QB Skylar Thompson did work as he accumulated 123 passing yards and punched in one rushing TD.
Meanwhile, Oklahoma State was the 38-35 winner over Texas when they last met October of last year. Last week? They had no such luck. Oklahoma State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 36-30 to Texas. Oklahoma State's loss signaled the end of their three-game winning streak.
Kansas State's win lifted them to 3-0 while Oklahoma State's defeat dropped them down to 3-1. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Cowboys rank fifth in the league when it comes to rushing touchdowns, with 13 on the season. The Wildcats are not quite as good, but they were no chumps, either: they enter the matchup with 12 rushing touchdowns, good for seventh best in the nation. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Boone Pickens Stadium -- Stillwater, Oklahoma
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $49.89
Odds
The Cowboys are a 4-point favorite against the Wildcats.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 60
Series History
Oklahoma State and Kansas State both have two wins in their last four games.
- Oct 13, 2018 - Kansas State 31 vs. Oklahoma State 12
- Nov 18, 2017 - Kansas State 45 vs. Oklahoma State 40
- Nov 05, 2016 - Oklahoma State 43 vs. Kansas State 37
- Oct 03, 2015 - Oklahoma State 36 vs. Kansas State 34
