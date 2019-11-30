How to watch Oklahoma State vs. Oklahoma: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game

Who's Playing

No. 21 Oklahoma State (home) vs. No. 7 Oklahoma (away)

Current Records: Oklahoma State 8-3; Oklahoma 10-1

What to Know

The Oklahoma State Cowboys fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Saturday as the odds are decidedly against them. Oklahoma State and the Oklahoma Sooners will face off in a Big 12 battle at 8 p.m. ET at Boone Pickens Stadium. Each of these teams will be battling to keep a win streak alive as Oklahoma State skips in on four wins and Oklahoma on three.

Oklahoma State was able to grind out a solid victory over the West Virginia Mountaineers last week, winning 20-13.

Meanwhile, when you finish with 308 more yards than your opponent like Oklahoma did last week, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They managed a 28-24 win over the TCU Horned Frogs. QB Jalen Hurts had a stellar game for the Sooners as he rushed for 173 yards and two TDs on 28 carries.

Their wins bumped the Cowboys to 8-3 and the Sooners to 10-1. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Cowboys rank 13th in the league when it comes to yards per game, with 475.6 on average. But the Sooners are even better: they come into the contest boasting the most yards per game in the league at 574.7. We'll see if that edge gives Oklahoma a route to victory.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Boone Pickens Stadium -- Stillwater, Oklahoma

Boone Pickens Stadium -- Stillwater, Oklahoma TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $125.00

Odds

The Sooners are a big 13-point favorite against the Cowboys.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Sooners as a 12.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 69

Series History

Oklahoma have won all of the games they've played against Oklahoma State in the last five years.