How to watch Oklahoma State vs. Oklahoma: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
Who's Playing
No. 21 Oklahoma State (home) vs. No. 7 Oklahoma (away)
Current Records: Oklahoma State 8-3; Oklahoma 10-1
What to Know
The Oklahoma State Cowboys fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Saturday as the odds are decidedly against them. Oklahoma State and the Oklahoma Sooners will face off in a Big 12 battle at 8 p.m. ET at Boone Pickens Stadium. Each of these teams will be battling to keep a win streak alive as Oklahoma State skips in on four wins and Oklahoma on three.
Oklahoma State was able to grind out a solid victory over the West Virginia Mountaineers last week, winning 20-13.
Meanwhile, when you finish with 308 more yards than your opponent like Oklahoma did last week, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They managed a 28-24 win over the TCU Horned Frogs. QB Jalen Hurts had a stellar game for the Sooners as he rushed for 173 yards and two TDs on 28 carries.
Their wins bumped the Cowboys to 8-3 and the Sooners to 10-1. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Cowboys rank 13th in the league when it comes to yards per game, with 475.6 on average. But the Sooners are even better: they come into the contest boasting the most yards per game in the league at 574.7. We'll see if that edge gives Oklahoma a route to victory.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Boone Pickens Stadium -- Stillwater, Oklahoma
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $125.00
Odds
The Sooners are a big 13-point favorite against the Cowboys.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Sooners as a 12.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 69
Series History
Oklahoma have won all of the games they've played against Oklahoma State in the last five years.
- Nov 10, 2018 - Oklahoma 48 vs. Oklahoma State 47
- Nov 04, 2017 - Oklahoma 62 vs. Oklahoma State 52
- Dec 03, 2016 - Oklahoma 38 vs. Oklahoma State 20
- Nov 28, 2015 - Oklahoma 58 vs. Oklahoma State 23
