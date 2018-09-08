How to watch Oklahoma State vs. South Alabama: NCAAF live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Oklahoma State Cowboys (home) vs. South Alabama Jaguars (away)

Last season records: Oklahoma St. 10-3; South Alabama 4-8

What to Know

Oklahoma St. will look to defend their home turf on Saturday against South Alabama at 8:00 PM. Oklahoma St. will be looking to walk away with the same result they got against South Alabama last time they played.

Everything went Oklahoma St.'s way against South Alabama as the squad secured a 44-7 win. Mason Rudolph, who passed for 335 yards and 3 touchdowns, was a major factor in Oklahoma St.'s success.

Fortunately for South Alabama, Rudolph is no longer on the squad. Despite that, Oklahoma St. are still favored to win this one.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8:00 PM EST

Saturday at 8:00 PM EST Where: Boone Pickens Stadium, Oklahoma

Boone Pickens Stadium, Oklahoma TV: Fox Sports Net

Fox Sports Net Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Cowboys are a big 31 point favorite against the Jaguars.

Last season, Oklahoma St. were 6-5-2 against the spread. As for South Alabama, they were 5-6-0 against the spread

Series History

Oklahoma St. won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.