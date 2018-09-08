How to watch Oklahoma State vs. South Alabama: NCAAF live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Oklahoma State vs. South Alabama football game
Who's Playing
Oklahoma State Cowboys (home) vs. South Alabama Jaguars (away)
Last season records: Oklahoma St. 10-3; South Alabama 4-8
What to Know
Oklahoma St. will look to defend their home turf on Saturday against South Alabama at 8:00 PM. Oklahoma St. will be looking to walk away with the same result they got against South Alabama last time they played.
Everything went Oklahoma St.'s way against South Alabama as the squad secured a 44-7 win. Mason Rudolph, who passed for 335 yards and 3 touchdowns, was a major factor in Oklahoma St.'s success.
Fortunately for South Alabama, Rudolph is no longer on the squad. Despite that, Oklahoma St. are still favored to win this one.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8:00 PM EST
- Where: Boone Pickens Stadium, Oklahoma
- TV: Fox Sports Net
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Cowboys are a big 31 point favorite against the Jaguars.
Last season, Oklahoma St. were 6-5-2 against the spread. As for South Alabama, they were 5-6-0 against the spread
Series History
Oklahoma St. won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.
- 2017 - South Alabama Jaguars 7 vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys 44
