Who's Playing

Texas Tech @ No. 23 Oklahoma State

Current Records: Texas Tech 3-5; Oklahoma State 5-2

What to Know

The Texas Tech Red Raiders need to shore up a defense that is allowing 38 points per game before their contest Saturday. They will take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys at noon ET at Boone Pickens Stadium after a week off. The Red Raiders should still be feeling good after a victory, while Oklahoma State will be looking to right the ship.

Texas Tech dodged a bullet two weeks ago, finishing off the Baylor Bears 24-23. Texas Tech's RB Tahj Brooks filled up the stat sheet, punching in two rushing touchdowns.

Special teams collected 12 points for Texas Tech. K Jonathan Garibay booted in four field goals, the longest a 48-yarder in the first quarter, which ultimately accounted for the difference in the matchup.

Meanwhile, the night started off rough for Oklahoma State last week, and it ended that way, too. They suffered a grim 41-13 defeat to the Oklahoma Sooners. No one had a standout game offensively for the Cowboys, but they got scores from FB Logan Carter and QB Shane Illingworth.

The Red Raiders are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those who got lucky with them against the spread two weeks ago might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Texas Tech's win brought them up to 3-5 while Oklahoma State's defeat pulled them down to 5-2. Texas Tech is 0-2 after wins this season, and Oklahoma State is 1-0 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Boone Pickens Stadium -- Stillwater, Oklahoma

Boone Pickens Stadium -- Stillwater, Oklahoma TV: FOX

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

Ticket Cost: $66.60

Odds

The Cowboys are a big 11-point favorite against the Red Raiders, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Oklahoma State have won three out of their last five games against Texas Tech.