How to watch Oklahoma vs. Baylor: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game

Who's Playing

No. 7 Oklahoma (home) vs. No. 9 Baylor (away)

Current Records: Oklahoma 11-1; Baylor 11-1

What to Know

Get ready for a Big 12 battle as the Baylor Bears and the Oklahoma Sooners will face off at noon ET on Saturday at AT&T Stadium. Baylor has a defense that allows only 18.42 points per game, so Oklahoma's offense will have their work cut out for them.

On Saturday, Baylor turned the game against the Kansas Jayhawks into a track meet and took the gold after outgaining them 493 yards to 276. The Bears claimed a resounding 61-6 victory over Kansas. Baylor can attribute much of their success to RB JaMycal Hasty, who rushed for 92 yards and three TDs on 14 carries.

Baylor's defense was a force to be reckoned with, and it collected four interceptions and two fumbles. Those interceptions were spread across their defensive unit.

Meanwhile, you can't lose the contest if you win every quarter, and that was precisely Oklahoma's strategy against the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday. Oklahoma strolled past Oklahoma State with points to spare, taking the matchup 34-16. QB Jalen Hurts and RB Kennedy Brooks were among the main playmakers for the Sooners as the former picked up 61 yards on the ground on 16 carries and accumulated 163 passing yards and the latter rushed for 160 yards and one TD on 22 carries.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 11-1. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Bears rank eighth in the league when it comes to rushing touchdowns, with 34 on the season. The Sooners have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they enter the game with 564.3 yards per game on average, good for best in the nation. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas

AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas TV: ABC

ABC Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Sooners are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Bears.

Over/Under: 62

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Oklahoma have won all of the games they've played against Baylor in the last five years.