How to watch Oklahoma vs. Iowa State: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

No. 9 Oklahoma (home) vs. Iowa State (away)

Current Records: Oklahoma 7-1; Iowa State 5-3

What to Know

The Iowa State Cyclones and the Oklahoma Sooners have had some time off and are no doubt ready to hit the field. Iowa State and Oklahoma will face off in a Big 12 battle at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Iowa State has seen their point totals decreasing over the past three games, a vulnerability Oklahoma is surely hoping to exploit.

The Cyclones came up short against the Oklahoma State Cowboys two weeks ago, falling 34-27. What made the loss an especially bitter pill for Iowa State to swallow was that they had been favored by 10.5 points coming into the contest.

Oklahoma came within a touchdown against the Kansas State Wildcats, but they wound up with a 48-41 loss. The Sooners might have lost, but man -- QB Jalen Hurts was a total machine. He accumulated 395 passing yards and picked up 96 yards on the ground on 19 carries. Hurts' 70-yard touchdown toss to WR CeeDee Lamb in the fourth quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the day.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Cyclones rank sixth in the league when it comes to passing yards per game, with 328.4 on average. The Sooners have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they come into the game boasting the most yards per game in the league at 598.4. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium -- Norman, Oklahoma

Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium -- Norman, Oklahoma TV: FOX

fuboTV (Try for free)

CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $31.79

Odds

The Sooners are a big 14.5-point favorite against the Cyclones.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Sooners, as the game opened with the Sooners as a 13-point favorite.

Over/Under: 68

Series History

Oklahoma have won three out of their last four games against Iowa State.