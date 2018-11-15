How to watch Oklahoma vs. Kansas: NCAAF live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Oklahoma Sooners (home) vs. Kansas Jayhawks (away)

Current records: Oklahoma 9-1; Kansas 3-7

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Oklahoma. They will square off against Kansas at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday. Oklahoma knows how to get points on the board -- the squad has finished with flashy point totals in its past six matchups -- so hopefully Kansas like a good challenge.

Oklahoma brought a three-game winning streak into their game against Oklahoma St. last week; they left with a four-game streak. Oklahoma won a match that couldn't have been any closer, slipping by Oklahoma St. 48-47. Yes, you read that final score correctly. Yes, it was football.

Meanwhile, Kansas didn't finish too far behind, but the team still lost 21-17 to Kansas St. This makes it the second loss in a row for Kansas.

Oklahoma's victory lifted them to 9-1 while Kansas's defeat dropped them down to 3-7. Kennedy Brooks will be someone to keep an eye on after he rushed for 165 yards and 3 touchdowns on 15 carries last Saturday. Let see if he can build on that strong performance or if Kansas's defense can bottle him up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8:30 PM ET

Saturday at 8:30 PM ET Where: Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, Oklahoma

Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, Oklahoma TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Sooners are a big 36 point favorite against the Jayhawks.

This season, Oklahoma is 4-6-0 against the spread. As for Kansas, they are 5-4-0 against the spread

Series History

Oklahoma has won all of the games they've played against Kansas in the last 4 years.