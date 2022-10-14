Who's Playing
No. 19 Kansas @ Oklahoma
Current Records: Kansas 5-1; Oklahoma 3-3
What to Know
After a three-game homestand, the Kansas Jayhawks will be on the road. Kansas and the Oklahoma Sooners will face off in a Big 12 battle at noon ET on Saturday at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
The Jayhawks came within a touchdown against the TCU Horned Frogs last week, but they wound up with a 38-31 loss. A silver lining for Kansas was the play of QB Jason Bean, who passed for four TDs and 262 yards on 24 attempts in addition to picking up 34 yards on the ground. Bean's performance made up for a slower game against the Iowa State Cyclones two weeks ago.
Meanwhile, there's no need to mince words: Oklahoma lost to the Texas Longhorns last week, and they lost bad. The score wound up at 49 to nothing. Oklahoma was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 28 to nothing. QB Davis Beville had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw one interception with only 3.17 yards per passing attempt.
Kansas is expected to lose this next one by 9. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 2-0-1 against the spread when expected to lose.
The Jayhawks are now 5-1 while the Sooners sit at 3-3. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Kansas ranks 13th in the nation when it comes to thrown interceptions, with only two on the season. Oklahoma is completely their equal: they also come into the matchup with two thrown interceptions. So expect both teams to feel comfortable airing the ball out.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium -- Norman, Oklahoma
- TV: ESPN2
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Sooners are a big 9-point favorite against the Jayhawks, according to the latest college football odds.
Over/Under: -109
See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Oklahoma have won all of the games they've played against Kansas in the last eight years.
- Oct 23, 2021 - Oklahoma 35 vs. Kansas 23
- Nov 07, 2020 - Oklahoma 62 vs. Kansas 9
- Oct 05, 2019 - Oklahoma 45 vs. Kansas 20
- Nov 17, 2018 - Oklahoma 55 vs. Kansas 40
- Nov 18, 2017 - Oklahoma 41 vs. Kansas 3
- Oct 29, 2016 - Oklahoma 56 vs. Kansas 3
- Oct 31, 2015 - Oklahoma 62 vs. Kansas 7