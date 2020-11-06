Who's Playing

Kansas @ No. 19 Oklahoma

Current Records: Kansas 0-6; Oklahoma 4-2

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Oklahoma Sooners are heading back home. Oklahoma and the Kansas Jayhawks will face off in a Big 12 battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. We've got a mismatch of fortunes here as the Sooners are currently riding a three-game winning streak while Kansas is crashing in on six straight losses.

Oklahoma took their matchup against the Texas Tech Red Raiders last week by a conclusive 62-28 score. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Oklahoma had established a 55-14 advantage. Oklahoma's RB Rhamondre Stevenson was one of the most active players for the team, punching in three rushing touchdowns.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough contest for Kansas last week, and boy were they were right. They suffered a grim 52-22 defeat to the Iowa State Cyclones. The Jayhawks were down 35-14 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. QB Jalon Daniels had a pretty forgettable game, throwing one interception and fumbling the ball once with only 165 yards passing.

The Sooners are the favorite in this one, with an expected 38-point (!) margin of victory. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Oklahoma's win lifted them to 4-2 while Kansas' defeat dropped them down to 0-6. Oklahoma has been dynamite on the offensive side of the ball, averaging 43.50 points per game. We'll see if the Jayhawks can find some way to disarm them.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium -- Norman, Oklahoma

Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium -- Norman, Oklahoma TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Sooners are a big 38-point favorite against the Jayhawks, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Oklahoma have won all of the games they've played against Kansas in the last six years.