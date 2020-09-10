Who's Playing

Missouri State @ No. 4 Oklahoma

Last Season Records: Oklahoma 12-2; Missouri State 1-10

What to Know

The Oklahoma Sooners will play against an Division II opponent, the Missouri State Bears, in an early-season tune-up on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. After an 12-2 record last season and an appearance in the Peach Bowl, the Sooners are coming in with an eye to spark another quality season.

Oklahoma has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency. It would take nothing short of an miracle for MSU to pull off an victory, but maybe they can at least keep Oklahoma from covering the spread.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium -- Norman, Oklahoma

Odds

The Sooners are an big 40.5-point favorite against the Bears, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last five years.