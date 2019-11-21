How to watch Oklahoma vs. TCU: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
How to watch Oklahoma vs. TCU football game
Who's Playing
No. 9 Oklahoma (home) vs. TCU (away)
Current Records: Oklahoma 9-1; TCU 5-5
What to Know
The TCU Horned Frogs are on the road again on Saturday and play against the Oklahoma Sooners at 8 p.m. ET at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. These two teams are tiptoeing into their contest after sneaking past their previous opponents.
Things were close when TCU and the Texas Tech Red Raiders clashed last week, but TCU ultimately edged out the opposition 33-31. QB Max Duggan had a stellar game for the Horned Frogs as he accumulated 323 passing yards and picked up 75 yards on the ground on 18 carries. That was the first 300+ yard effort for Duggan this season.
Meanwhile, Oklahoma ran circles around the Baylor Bears, and the extra yardage (499 yards vs. 293 yards) paid off. Oklahoma skirted past Baylor 34-31. The Sooners were down big at the end of the half, but the squad rallied to mount a spectacular comeback.
The Horned Frogs are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in their past three games.
Their wins bumped the Horned Frogs to 5-5 and the Sooners to 9-1. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when TCU and the Sooners clash.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium -- Norman, Oklahoma
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Sooners are a big 18-point favorite against the Horned Frogs.
Over/Under: 65
Series History
Oklahoma have won all of the games they've played against TCU in the last five years.
- Oct 20, 2018 - Oklahoma 52 vs. TCU 27
- Dec 02, 2017 - Oklahoma 41 vs. TCU 17
- Nov 11, 2017 - Oklahoma 38 vs. TCU 20
- Oct 01, 2016 - Oklahoma 52 vs. TCU 46
- Nov 21, 2015 - Oklahoma 30 vs. TCU 29
