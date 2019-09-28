How to watch Oklahoma vs. Texas Tech: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Oklahoma vs. Texas Tech football game
Who's Playing
No. 6 Oklahoma (home) vs. Texas Tech (away)
Current Records: Oklahoma 3-0-0; Texas Tech 2-1-0
What to Know
Oklahoma has had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. A Big 12 battle is on tap between Oklahoma and Texas Tech at noon ET on Saturday at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. The Sooners know how to get points on the board -- the squad has finished with flashy point totals in its past three matchups -- so hopefully Texas Tech likes a good challenge.
Oklahoma ran circles around UCLA two weeks ago, and the extra yardage (611 yards vs. 257 yards) paid off. Oklahoma blew past UCLA 48-14. QB Jalen Hurts went supernova for the Sooners as he picked up 150 yards on the ground on 14 carries and threw three TDs. Hurts ended the game strong with a streak of five complete passes.
Meanwhile, the Red Raiders and Arizona couldn't quite live up to the 74-point over/under that the experts had forecasted. It was a hard-fought contest, but the Red Raiders had to settle for a 28-14 defeat against Arizona.
Oklahoma's win lifted them to 3-0 while Texas Tech's loss dropped them down to 2-1. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Sooners enter the matchup with 352.30 passing yards per game on average, good for seventh best in the nation. But Texas Tech comes into the matchup boasting the third fewest passing yards allowed per game in the league at 133.70. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium -- Norman, Oklahoma
- TV: FOX
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $39.99
Odds
The Sooners are a big 27-point favorite against the Red Raiders.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 27-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 69
Series History
Oklahoma have won all of the games they've played against Texas Tech in the last five years.
- Nov 03, 2018 - Oklahoma 51 vs. Texas Tech 46
- Oct 28, 2017 - Oklahoma 49 vs. Texas Tech 27
- Oct 22, 2016 - Oklahoma 66 vs. Texas Tech 59
- Oct 24, 2015 - Oklahoma 63 vs. Texas Tech 27
Weather
The current forecast: scattered clouds, with a temperature of 79 degrees.
-
