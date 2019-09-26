How to watch Oklahoma vs. Texas Tech: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

No. 6 Oklahoma (home) vs. Texas Tech (away)

Current Records: Oklahoma 3-0-0; Texas Tech 2-1-0

What to Know

Oklahoma is 4-0 against Texas Tech since 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Oklahoma's bye week comes to an end as they meet up with Texas Tech at noon ET at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Texas Tech will need to watch out since the Sooners have now posted big point totals in their last three contests.

The Sooners ran circles around UCLA two weeks ago, and the extra yardage (611 yards vs. 257 yards) paid off. The Sooners put the hurt on UCLA with a sharp 48-14 win. QB Jalen Hurts went supernova for Oklahoma as he picked up 150 yards on the ground on 14 carries and threw three TDs. Hurts ended the contest strong with a streak of five complete passes.

We saw a pretty high 74-point over/under line set for this one, but the actual score was more down to earth. Texas Tech fell to Arizona 28-14.

Oklahoma's victory lifted them to 3-0 while Texas Tech's defeat dropped them down to 2-1. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Sooners rank seventh in the league when it comes to passing yards per game, with 352.30 on average. But the Red Raiders come into the matchup boasting the third fewest passing yards allowed per game in the league at 133.70. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium -- Norman, Oklahoma

Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium -- Norman, Oklahoma TV: FOX

FOX Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Sooners are a big 27-point favorite against the Red Raiders.

Over/Under: 70

Series History

Oklahoma have won all of the games they've played against Texas Tech in the last five years.