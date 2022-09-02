Who's Playing

UTEP @ No. 16 Oklahoma

Last Season Records: Oklahoma 11-2; UTEP 7-6

What to Know

The Oklahoma Sooners will face off against the UTEP Miners at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Oklahoma ended up 11-2 last year and capped things off with a win over the Oregon Ducks in the Alamo Bowl, so they are on the hunt for another strong season. UTEP was 7-6 last season and is coming off of a 31-13 defeat against the North Texas Mean Green on Saturday.

The Sooners are the favorite in this one, with an expected 31.5-point (!) margin of victory. It would take nothing short of a miracle for UTEP to pull off a win, but maybe they can at least keep Oklahoma from covering the spread.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium -- Norman, Oklahoma

Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium -- Norman, Oklahoma TV: FOX

Odds

The Sooners are a big 31.5-point favorite against the Miners, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Oklahoma won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.