Who's Playing

App. State Mountaineers @ Old Dominion Monarchs

Current Records: App. State 3-4, Old Dominion 4-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium -- Norfolk, Virginia

Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium -- Norfolk, Virginia TV: NFL Network

NFL Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

App. State is 3-0 against Old Dominion since September of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Sun Belt East battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium. The last three games App. State has played have been within three points, so don't be surprised if it's a close one.

The point spread may have favored App. State last Tuesday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of Coastal Carolina by a score of 27-24.

App. State's defeat came about despite a quality game from Joey Aguilar, who threw for 305 yards and two touchdowns.

Meanwhile, the third road contest was the charm for Old Dominion, as they earned their first road win of the season. They secured a 17-13 W over Southern Miss two weeks ago.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Old Dominion to victory, but perhaps none more so than Keshawn Wicks, who rushed for 54 yards and two touchdowns. Old Dominion also got a significant boost from Kadarius Calloway, who ran away from the competition to the tune of 93 yards.

App. State's loss dropped their record down to 3-3. As for Old Dominion, the win got them back to even at 3-3.

Looking ahead, App. State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by six points. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last three times they've played.

App. State was able to grind out a solid win over Old Dominion in their previous matchup back in November of 2022, winning 27-14. The rematch might be a little tougher for App. State since the team won't have the home-field advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

App. State is a solid 6-point favorite against Old Dominion, according to the latest college football odds.



The over/under is set at 56 points.

Series History

App. State has won all of the games they've played against Old Dominion in the last 8 years.