Who's Playing

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers @ Old Dominion Monarchs

Current Records: Coastal Carolina 5-3, Old Dominion 4-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium -- Norfolk, Virginia

Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium -- Norfolk, Virginia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Online streaming: fuboTV

CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers and the Old Dominion Monarchs are set to square off in a Sun Belt East battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on November 4th at Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium. Old Dominion is favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop Coastal Carolina in their last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

Coastal Carolina had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 6.5 points), and they went ahead and made it three on Saturday. They claimed a resounding 34-6 victory over Marshall at home. The match was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 27-6.

Coastal Carolina can attribute much of their success to Jared Brown, who picked up 117 receiving yards and two touchdowns, and Jarrett Guest, who threw for 289 yards and three touchdowns while picking up 14.5 yards per attempt.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought matchup, but Old Dominion had to settle for a 30-27 defeat against James Madison on Saturday.

Coastal Carolina's win lifted them to 5-3 while Old Dominion's defeat dropped them down to 4-4.

While only Coastal Carolina took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. As for their game on Saturday, the match is expected to be close, with Old Dominion going off as just a 1-point favorite. This will be their first time playing as the favorites at home this season.

Coastal Carolina took a serious blow against Old Dominion when the teams last played back in October of 2022, falling 49-21. Thankfully for Coastal Carolina, Blake Watson (who rushed for 259 yards and three touchdowns while picking up 13.6 yards per carry) won't be suiting up this time. Will that be enough to change the final result? Check CBSSports.com after the match to find out.

Odds

Old Dominion is a slight 1-point favorite against Coastal Carolina, according to the latest college football odds.



The over/under is set at 50.5 points.

Series History

Old Dominion won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.