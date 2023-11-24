Who's Playing

Georgia State Panthers @ Old Dominion Monarchs

Current Records: Georgia State 6-5, Old Dominion 5-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium -- Norfolk, Virginia

Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium -- Norfolk, Virginia TV: ESPN+

What to Know

After two games on the road, Old Dominion is heading back home. The Old Dominion Monarchs and the Georgia State Panthers will face off in a Sun Belt East battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium. Coming in fresh off a win as the underdog, Old Dominion will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Last Saturday, Old Dominion narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past Georgia Southern 20-17. The win was just what Old Dominion needed coming off of a 38-10 defeat in their prior matchup.

Grant Wilson was the offensive standout of the match as he picked up 30 receiving yards and a touchdown, and also threw for 182 yards and a touchdown.

Meanwhile, Georgia State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight loss. They were dealt a punishing 56-14 defeat at the hands of LSU.

The match pitted two dominant signal callers against one another in Darren Grainger and Jayden Daniels. Daniels had a great game and threw for 413 yards and six touchdowns while completing 83.3% of his passes. Meanwhile, Grainger did his best for the losing side, throwing for 179 yards and a touchdown while completing 79.3% of his passes.

Old Dominion's loss dropped their record down to 5-6, while Georgia Southern's bumped their own down to the opposite: 6-5.

Old Dominion lost to Georgia State at home by a decisive 31-17 margin in their previous meeting back in October of 2022. A big factor in that loss was the dominant performance of Georgia State's Grainger, who rushed for 104 yards and a touchdown, and also threw for 195 yards and a touchdown. Now that Old Dominion knows the damage he can cause, will they be able to stop him this time? There's only one way to find out.

Odds

Old Dominion is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Georgia State, according to the latest college football odds.



The over/under is set at 54.5 points.

Series History

Georgia State won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.