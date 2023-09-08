Who's Playing

Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns @ Old Dominion Monarchs

Current Records: Louisiana 1-0, Old Dominion 0-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium -- Norfolk, Virginia

Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium -- Norfolk, Virginia TV: ESPN+

What to Know

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns and the Old Dominion Monarchs are set to square off in a Sun Belt Conference battle at 6:00 p.m. ET on September 9th at Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium. Old Dominion took a loss in their last matchup and are no doubt out to reverse Louisiana's good fortune.

You can't lose the game if you win every quarter, and that was precisely Louisiana's strategy against Northwestern State on Saturday. Louisiana took down Northwestern State 38-13. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Louisiana had established a 22 point advantage.

Old Dominion kicked off their season on the road on Saturday and hit a couple of potholes. They fell 36-17 to Virginia Tech. Old Dominion found out winning isn't easy when the QB can't throw the ball and throw for 165 fewer passing yards than the opposition.

The Monarchs weren't very productive in the air and finished the game with only 94 passing yards. They were smoked by their opponents in that department as Virginia Tech passed for 259.

Looking ahead to Saturday, the contest is expected to be close, with Louisiana going off as just a 6 point favorite. They finished last season with a 7-6 record against the spread.

Louisiana ought to be happy about their advantage in the spread: the team was a solid 5-3 when favored last season. A bettor who placed a $100 dollar bet on them to lose every one of the 13 games they played last year would have netted $972.51. On the other hand, Old Dominion was 2-8 as the underdog last season.

Odds

Louisiana is a solid 6-point favorite against Old Dominion, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 51.5 points.

