How to watch Old Dominion vs. Charlotte: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
How to watch Old Dominion vs. Charlotte football game
Who's Playing
Old Dominion (home) vs. Charlotte (away)
Current Records: Old Dominion 1-10; Charlotte 6-5
What to Know
A Conference USA battle is on tap between the Charlotte 49ers and the Old Dominion Monarchs at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Foreman Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium. Charlotte is cruising in on a four-game winning streak while Old Dominion is stumbling in off of ten consecutive losses.
Last week, Charlotte had a touchdown and change to spare in a 24-13 win over the Marshall Thundering Herd. WR Victor Tucker and QB Chris Reynolds were among the main playmakers for the 49ers as the former caught five passes for 121 yards and punched in one rushing TD and the latter picked up 145 yards on the ground on 25 carries and accumulated 166 passing yards.
Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough matchup for Old Dominion, and boy were they were right. They have to be aching after a bruising 38-17 loss to the Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders. WR Aaron Moore put forth a good effort for the losing side as he caught 14 passes for 194 yards and one TD. That receiving effort made it the first game that Moore has posted more than 100 yards receiving.
Charlotte is the favorite in this one, with an expected 10-point margin of victory. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money in their wallets whenever they hit the road.
Charlotte's victory lifted them to 6-5 while Old Dominion's defeat dropped them down to 1-10. We'll see if the 49ers' success rolls on or if the Monarchs are able to steal their positive momentum.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Foreman Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium -- Norfolk, Virginia
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $25.00
Odds
The 49ers are a big 10-point favorite against the Monarchs.
The line has drifted a bit towards the 49ers, as the game opened with the 49ers as an 8.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 50
See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Old Dominion have won three out of their last four games against Charlotte.
- Sep 13, 2018 - Charlotte 28 vs. Old Dominion 25
- Nov 04, 2017 - Old Dominion 6 vs. Charlotte 0
- Oct 01, 2016 - Old Dominion 52 vs. Charlotte 17
- Oct 17, 2015 - Old Dominion 37 vs. Charlotte 34
