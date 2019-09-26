How to watch Old Dominion vs. East Carolina: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Old Dominion vs. East Carolina football game
Who's Playing
Old Dominion (home) vs. East Carolina (away)
Current Records: Old Dominion 1-2-0; East Carolina 2-2-0
What to Know
After two games on the road, Old Dominion is heading back home. They will square off against East Carolina at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday at Foreman Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium. Old Dominion is the slight favorite, but fans of both teams should be in for an exciting matchup likely to go down to the wire.
Last week, the Monarchs came up short against Virginia last week, falling 28-17. This makes it the second defeat in a row for the Monarchs.
Meanwhile, when you finish with 227 more yards than your opponent like East Carolina did last week, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They came out on top against William & Mary by a score of 19-7. The success represented a nice turnaround for East Carolina, who in their last game suffered a tough 42-10 loss.
East Carolina's win lifted them to 2-2 while Old Dominion's loss dropped them down to 1-2. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Old Dominion are stumbling into the contest with the sixth fewest passing touchdowns in the nation, having accrued only 1 on the season. East Carolina has experienced some offensive struggles of their own as they are 12th worst in the nation in passing touchdowns, with only 2 on the season. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Foreman Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium -- Norfolk, Virginia
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Monarchs are a 3-point favorite against the Pirates.
Over/Under: 48
Series History
East Carolina won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Sep 29, 2018 - East Carolina 37 vs. Old Dominion 35
