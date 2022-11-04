Who's Playing

Marshall @ Old Dominion

Current Records: Marshall 4-4; Old Dominion 3-5

What to Know

Get ready for a Sun Belt battle as the Marshall Thundering Herd and the Old Dominion Monarchs will face off at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

Marshall came up short against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers on Saturday, falling 24-13. Marshall's loss came about despite a quality game from WR Corey Gammage, who caught eight passes for 187 yards.

Meanwhile, Old Dominion scored first but ultimately less than the Georgia State Panthers in their matchup on Saturday. The Monarchs took a 31-17 hit to the loss column. The contest was a 14-14 toss-up at halftime, but they were outplayed the rest of the way. A silver lining for them was the play of WR Javon Harvey, who caught three passes for one TD and 124 yards. That receiving effort made it the first game that Harvey has posted more than 100 yards receiving.

This next game is expected to be close, with the Thundering Herd going off at just a 3-point favorite. But bettors beware: they are 0-5 against the spread when favored.

The losses put Marshall at 4-4 and Old Dominion at 3-5. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Marshall enters the contest having picked the ball off 12 times, good for sixth in the nation. But the Monarchs enter the game with only three thrown interceptions, good for 10th best in the nation. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium -- Norfolk, Virginia

Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium -- Norfolk, Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Thundering Herd are a 3-point favorite against the Monarchs, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Marshall won the only game these two teams have played in the last two years.