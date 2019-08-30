How to watch Old Dominion vs. Norfolk St.: TV channel, NCAAF live stream info, start time
How to watch Old Dominion vs. Norfolk State football game
Who's Playing
Old Dominion (home) vs. Norfolk St. (away)
Last Season Records: Old Dominion 4-8-0; Norfolk St. 4-7-0;
What to Know
Norfolk St. and Old Dominion are opening their 2019 seasons against one another at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Foreman Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium. Last year was nothing to brag about for Norfolk St. (4-7), so the squad is looking forward to a new start. Likewise, Old Dominion struggled last year, too, ending up 4-8.
Two numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Norfolk St. was fifth in the nation in passing yards allowed per game, finishing the 2018 season giving up only 149.9 on average. But Old Dominion ranked 15th in the nation in passing yards per game, closing the season with 297 on average. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.
Since the experts predict a loss, Norfolk St. will need to dig deep. Perhaps they'll be able to flip the script and come out with a big victory.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Foreman Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium, Virginia
- TV: ESPN3.com
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $56.95
Odds
The Monarchs are a big 27 point favorite against the Spartans.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 27 point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 56
Series History
Old Dominion won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Sep 12, 2015 - Old Dominion 24 vs. Norfolk St. 10
-
