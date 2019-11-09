How to watch Old Dominion vs. UT-San Antonio: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Old Dominion vs. UTSA football game
Who's Playing
Old Dominion (home) vs. UT-San Antonio (away)
Current Records: Old Dominion 1-8; UT-San Antonio 3-5
What to Know
A Conference USA battle is on tap between the Old Dominion Monarchs and the UTSA Roadrunners at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Foreman Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium. Old Dominion staggers in eager to bring about an end to their eight-game losing streak.
Old Dominion might have drawn first blood against the FIU Panthers last week, but it was the FIU Panthers who got the last laugh. The Monarchs came up short against FIU, falling 24-17. Old Dominion's defeat came about despite a quality game from RB Lala Davis, who rushed for 58 yards and one TD on six carries. Davis didn't help his team much against the Florida Atlantic Owls two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.
Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough matchup for UT-San Antonio, and boy were they were right. They suffered a grim 45-14 defeat to the Texas A&M Aggies. UT-San Antonio was down 35-7 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Monarchs are worst in the nation in yards per game, with only 237.2 on average. The Roadrunners have experienced some offensive struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the game with the ninth fewest passing yards per game in the nation, having accrued only 141.9 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Foreman Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium -- Norfolk, Virginia
- TV: ESPN3.com
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $13.00
Odds
The Monarchs are a 3.5-point favorite against the Roadrunners.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Monarchs as a 4.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 42
Series History
Old Dominion have won both of the games they've played against UT-San Antonio in the last five years.
- Sep 24, 2016 - Old Dominion 33 vs. UT-San Antonio 19
- Nov 07, 2015 - Old Dominion 36 vs. UT-San Antonio 31
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
Florida vs. Vanderbilt picks, odds, sims
The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated Florida vs. Vanderbilt on Saturday 10,000 times.
-
Texas vs. Kansas State pick, live stream
The Longhorns and Wildcats are still alive in the race for the Big 12 Championship Game
-
Ohio State vs Maryland picks, odds, sims
The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated Ohio State vs. Maryland on Saturday 10,000 times.
-
Georgia vs. Missouri pick, live stream
The Bulldogs look to maintain their hold on the SEC East with division rival Missouri in town
-
Clemson vs. NC State pick, live stream
Clemson will be looking to unload some CFP Rankings frustration on Saturday night in Raleigh
-
Penn St. vs. Minnesota pick, live stream
It's the showdown of undefeated Big Ten teams everybody saw coming in August
-
Memphis ends SMU's unbeaten start to 2019
Memphis takes control of the AAC West and sets the stage for another conference title game...
-
College football Week 9 scores, highlights
All the NCAA football scores and highlights from Week 9 for the nation's top 25 teams
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game