How to watch Old Dominion vs. UT-San Antonio: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Old Dominion (home) vs. UT-San Antonio (away)

Current Records: Old Dominion 1-8; UT-San Antonio 3-5

What to Know

A Conference USA battle is on tap between the Old Dominion Monarchs and the UTSA Roadrunners at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Foreman Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium. Old Dominion staggers in eager to bring about an end to their eight-game losing streak.

Old Dominion might have drawn first blood against the FIU Panthers last week, but it was the FIU Panthers who got the last laugh. The Monarchs came up short against FIU, falling 24-17. Old Dominion's defeat came about despite a quality game from RB Lala Davis, who rushed for 58 yards and one TD on six carries. Davis didn't help his team much against the Florida Atlantic Owls two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough matchup for UT-San Antonio, and boy were they were right. They suffered a grim 45-14 defeat to the Texas A&M Aggies. UT-San Antonio was down 35-7 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Monarchs are worst in the nation in yards per game, with only 237.2 on average. The Roadrunners have experienced some offensive struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the game with the ninth fewest passing yards per game in the nation, having accrued only 141.9 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Foreman Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium -- Norfolk, Virginia

Foreman Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium -- Norfolk, Virginia TV: ESPN3.com

ESPN3.com Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $13.00

Odds

The Monarchs are a 3.5-point favorite against the Roadrunners.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Monarchs as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 42

Series History

Old Dominion have won both of the games they've played against UT-San Antonio in the last five years.