How to watch Old Dominion vs. W. Kentucky: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
How to watch Old Dominion vs. Western Kentucky football game
Who's Playing
Old Dominion (home) vs. W. Kentucky (away)
Current Records: Old Dominion 1-3-0; W. Kentucky 2-2-0
What to Know
A Conference USA battle is on tap between Western Kentucky and Old Dominion at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday at Foreman Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium. Western Kentucky doesn't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 3-point advantage in the spread.
The Hilltoppers were able to grind out a solid win over UAB last week, winning 20-13. QB Ty Storey and WR Jahcour Pearson were among the main playmakers for the Hilltoppers as the former passed for 189 yards and two touchdowns and the latter caught five passes for 94 yards and one touchdown. Storey ended the contest strong with a streak of seven complete passes.
Meanwhile, things haven't been easy for Old Dominion, and their matchup last week only extended their streak of losses to three. It was close but no cigar for Old Dominion as they fell 24-21 to East Carolina. The game was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but Old Dominion had been the slight favorite coming in.
Western Kentucky's victory lifted them to 2-2 while Old Dominion's loss dropped them down to 1-3. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: Old Dominion are stumbling into the game with the third fewest passing touchdowns in the nation, having accrued only 1 on the season. The Hilltoppers have experienced some offensive struggles of their own as they are fifth worst in the nation in rushing yards per game, with only 89.50 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Foreman Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium -- Norfolk, Virginia
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $25.00
Odds
The Hilltoppers are a 3-point favorite against the Monarchs.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hilltoppers as a 2.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 42
Series History
W. Kentucky have won three out of their last four games against Old Dominion.
- Oct 20, 2018 - Old Dominion 37 vs. W. Kentucky 34
- Oct 20, 2017 - W. Kentucky 35 vs. Old Dominion 31
- Oct 22, 2016 - W. Kentucky 59 vs. Old Dominion 24
- Oct 31, 2015 - W. Kentucky 55 vs. Old Dominion 30
-
