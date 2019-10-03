How to watch Old Dominion vs. W. Kentucky: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Old Dominion vs. Western Kentucky football game
Who's Playing
Old Dominion (home) vs. W. Kentucky (away)
Current Records: Old Dominion 1-3-0; W. Kentucky 2-2-0
What to Know
A Conference USA battle is on tap between Western Kentucky and Old Dominion at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday at Foreman Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium. Western Kentucky doesn't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 3.5-point advantage in the spread.
The Hilltoppers were able to grind out a solid victory over UAB last week, winning 20-13. QB Ty Storey and WR Jahcour Pearson were among the main playmakers for Western Kentucky as the former passed for 189 yards and two touchdowns and the latter caught five passes for 94 yards and one touchdown. Storey ended the contest strong with a streak of seven complete passes.
Meanwhile, things haven't been easy for Old Dominion, and their matchup last week only extended their streak of losses to three. They fell just short of East Carolina by a score of 24-21. The game was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but Old Dominion had been the slight favorite coming in.
Western Kentucky's win lifted them to 2-2 while Old Dominion's loss dropped them down to 1-3. Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: Old Dominion is third worst in the nation in passing touchdowns, with only 1 on the season. The Hilltoppers have experienced some offensive struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the fifth fewest rushing yards per game in the nation, having accrued only 89.50 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Foreman Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium -- Norfolk, Virginia
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Hilltoppers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Monarchs.
Over/Under: 44
Series History
W. Kentucky have won three out of their last four games against Old Dominion.
- Oct 20, 2018 - Old Dominion 37 vs. W. Kentucky 34
- Oct 20, 2017 - W. Kentucky 35 vs. Old Dominion 31
- Oct 22, 2016 - W. Kentucky 59 vs. Old Dominion 24
- Oct 31, 2015 - W. Kentucky 55 vs. Old Dominion 30
