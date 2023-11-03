Who's Playing

Texas A&M Aggies @ No. 11 Ole Miss Rebels

Current Records: Texas A&M 5-3, Ole Miss 7-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium at Hollingsworth Field -- Oxford, Mississippi

Vaught-Hemingway Stadium at Hollingsworth Field -- Oxford, Mississippi TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Ole Miss Rebels and the Texas A&M Aggies are set to square off in a SEC West battle at 12:00 p.m. ET on November 4th at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium at Hollingsworth Field. The timing is sure in Ole Miss' favor as the squad sits on five straight wins at home while Texas A&M has not had much luck on the away from home, with six straight road losses dating back to last season.

Ole Miss can now show off three landslide victories after their most recent contest on Saturday. They were the clear victor by a 33-7 margin over Vanderbilt. With Ole Miss ahead 26-0 at the half, the contest was all but over already.

Quinshon Judkins was the offensive standout of the match as he rushed for 124 yards and two touchdowns while picking up 7.3 yards per carry. The team also got some help courtesy of Dayton Wade, who picked up 120 receiving yards and a touchdown.

The team's defense also helped out by holding Vanderbilt to a paltry 229 yards. A big part of that defensive dominance came down to Ole Miss' ability to keep the quarterback under pressure: the team laid him out five times before it was all said and done. Vanderbilt's QB won't forget Jared Ivey anytime soon given Ivey sacked him five times.

Meanwhile, Texas A&M gave up the first points last Saturday, but they didn't let that get them down. They walked away with a 30-17 victory over South Carolina.

Texas A&M's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Ainias Smith, who picked up 118 receiving yards and a touchdown. Randy Bond did his part by putting the 'special' in special teams, booting in three field goals and three extra points.

Their wins bumped Ole Miss to 7-1 and Texas A&M to 5-3.

Looking forward to Saturday, the game is expected to be close, with Ole Miss going off as just a 3-point favorite. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 4-1 against the spread when playing at home.

Ole Miss skirted past Texas A&M 31-28 when the teams last played back in October of 2022. Does Ole Miss have another victory up their sleeve, or will Texas A&M turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Ole Miss is a 3-point favorite against Texas A&M, according to the latest college football odds.

The over/under is set at 53.5 points.

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Ole Miss has won 4 out of their last 7 games against Texas A&M.