Who's Playing

UL Monroe Warhawks @ No. 9 Ole Miss Rebels

Current Records: UL Monroe 2-8, Ole Miss 8-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium at Hollingsworth Field -- Oxford, Mississippi

Vaught-Hemingway Stadium at Hollingsworth Field -- Oxford, Mississippi TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

UL Monroe is staring down a pretty large 37.5-point disadvantage in the spread for Saturday's match. They will head out on the road to face off against the Ole Miss Rebels at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium at Hollingsworth Field. UL Monroe has now lost eight straight, and the team is hunting for their first win since September 9.

UL Monroe gave up the first points and the most points on Saturday. It's going to take some time for them to recover from the 45-14 bruising that Troy dished out on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Ole Miss unfortunately witnessed the end of their five-game winning streak on Saturday. They were dealt a punishing 52-17 loss at the hands of Georgia.

Quinshon Judkins put forth a good effort for the losing side as he rushed for 75 yards and two touchdowns. Judkins has been hot recently, having posted two or more rushing touchdowns the last three times he's played.

UL Monroe bumped their record down to 2-8 with that defeat, which was their fourth straight at home. As for Ole Miss, their loss dropped their record down to 8-2.

Not only did the pair lose their last games, but neither team managed to cover the spread. As for their next game, the game looks promising for Ole Miss, as the team is favored by a full 37.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 5-1-1 against the spread when expected to win.





The over/under is set at 62 points.

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Ole Miss won the only game these two teams have played in the last 5 years.