Who's Playing

No. 13 Alabama @ Ole Miss

Current Records: Alabama 2-0; Ole Miss 1-1

What to Know

The Alabama Crimson Tide are 4-1 against the Ole Miss Rebels since September of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. Bama and Ole Miss will face off in an SEC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium at Hollingsworth Field. Both teams might be coming in a bit winded after having run the length of the field multiple times in their most recent games.

You're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for the Crimson Tide last week. Everything went their way against the Texas A&M Aggies as they made off with a 52-24 win. With Bama ahead 35-14 at the half, the matchup was all but over already. Bama QB Mac Jones was slinging it as he passed for four TDs and 435 yards on 27 attempts. Near the top of the highlight reel was Jones' 87-yard TD bomb to WR Jaylen Waddle in the third quarter.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Ole Miss ultimately got the result they were hoping for last week with a 42-41 victory over the Kentucky Wildcats. QB Matt Corral had a stellar game for Ole Miss as he passed for four TDs and 320 yards on 29 attempts in addition to picking up 51 yards on the ground.

The Crimson Tide are the favorite in this one, with an expected 23-point margin of victory. Those taking them against the spread are banking on an outcome similar to that of the team's game last week, where they covered an 18-point spread.

Their wins bumped Bama to 2-0 and the Rebels to 1-1. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, Bama and Ole Miss will really light up the scoreboard.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium at Hollingsworth Field -- Oxford, Mississippi

Vaught-Hemingway Stadium at Hollingsworth Field -- Oxford, Mississippi TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $92.97

Odds

The Crimson Tide are a big 23-point favorite against the Rebels, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Crimson Tide as a 24-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Alabama have won four out of their last five games against Ole Miss.