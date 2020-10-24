Who's Playing

Auburn @ Ole Miss

Current Records: Auburn 2-1; Ole Miss 1-2

What to Know

The Ole Miss Rebels may be playing at home Saturday, but the experts are forecasting a 3.5-point defeat. Ole Miss and the Auburn Tigers will face off in an SEC battle at noon ET at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium at Hollingsworth Field. The Rebels have some work to do to even out the 1-4 series between these two since October of 2015, but a win here would be a good start.

Ole Miss came up short against the Arkansas Razorbacks last week, falling 33-21. Ole Miss' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of RB Jerrion Ealy, who rushed for one TD and 112 yards on 23 carries, and WR Elijah Moore, who caught 11 passes for one TD and 113 yards.

Meanwhile, Auburn came up short against the South Carolina Gamecocks last week, falling 30-22. The losing side was boosted by RB Tank Bigsby, who rushed for one TD and 110 yards on 15 carries.

Special teams collected ten points for Auburn. K Anders Carlson delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. Giving up seven turnovers, the Rebels had had trouble holding onto the ball. We'll see if the Tigers can exploit that vulnerability.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium at Hollingsworth Field -- Oxford, Mississippi

Vaught-Hemingway Stadium at Hollingsworth Field -- Oxford, Mississippi TV: SEC Network

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

Ticket Cost: $69.29

Odds

The Tigers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Rebels, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Auburn have won four out of their last five games against Ole Miss.