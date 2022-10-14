Who's Playing

Auburn @ No. 9 Ole Miss

Current Records: Auburn 3-3; Ole Miss 6-0

What to Know

The Ole Miss Rebels are 1-6 against the Auburn Tigers since October of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. The Rebels and Auburn will face off in an SEC battle at noon ET at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium at Hollingsworth Field. Ole Miss is out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

Ole Miss took their matchup against the Vanderbilt Commodores last week by a conclusive 52-28 score. The score was close at the half, but Ole Miss pulled away in the second half with 35 points. Their WR Jonathan Mingo was on fire, catching nine passes for two TDs and 247 yards. One of the most thrilling moments was Mingo's 72-yard TD reception in the fourth quarter.

Meanwhile, Auburn was expected to have a tough go of it last week, and, well, they did. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 42-10 walloping at the Georgia Bulldogs' hands. The losing side was boosted by RB Jarquez Hunter, who snatched one receiving TD. One of the most thrilling moments was Hunter's 62-yard TD reception in the fourth quarter.

The Rebels are the favorite in this one, with an expected 14.5-point margin of victory. Those who got lucky with them against the spread last week might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Ole Miss' win brought them up to 6-0 while the Tigers' defeat pulled them down to 3-3. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Ole Miss comes into the contest boasting the eighth fewest rushing touchdowns allowed in the nation at three. As for Auburn, they enter the game with only two passing touchdowns allowed, which is the best in the nation.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium at Hollingsworth Field -- Oxford, Mississippi

Vaught-Hemingway Stadium at Hollingsworth Field -- Oxford, Mississippi TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Rebels are a big 14.5-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Auburn have won six out of their last seven games against Ole Miss.